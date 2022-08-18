Samrala: Body recovered from treatment plant

August 18, 2022 9:17:19 am
The Khanna police recovered the body of a 24-year-old man from a wastewater treatment plant at Bharthala Road in Samrala of Ludhiana district.
The plant is lying closed.
According to the police, the victim was missing for around two days. However, the police is suspecting it to be a case of murder.
The victim was identified as Jaskaran Singh (23) of Otalan village.
Subscriber Only Stories
While searching for the missing man, the police reached the residence of a woman near the treatment plant and recovered his motorbike. When police questioned the woman, she took them to the treatment plant where the body was recovered from a 40-feet deep well.
Mother of the victim told police that someone from the village had accused her son of misbehaving with his daughter a few days ago. “He had also threatened to kill my son,” she said, while adding that her son went missing under mysterious circumstances two days ago.
During the investigation, police learnt that Jaskaran had gone to meet a woman residing near a treatment plant and when the police reached the house of the woman, his bike was recovered.
When questioned, she said that Jaskaran along with her went to the treatment plant where he suddenly fell into the well and as she was alone, she couldn’t save him.
However, the police suspect foul play.
Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO Samrala police station said that it is seemed to be a case of murder. However, the body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘The attack on Salman Rushdie is an attack on creative imagination’
ENG vs SA: Paul Collingwood confident England can return fire at Lord’s
I have borderline diabetes, what changes should I make in my diet?
Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin colour, says WHO chief
Netflix’s ad-supported plan will block downloads of shows, films
Apple targets September 7 for iPhone 14 launch in flurry of new devices
WI vs NZ, 1st ODI: Shamarh Brooks stars in West Indies five-wicket win over New Zealand
Farmers Protest Live Updates: SKM to hold 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of MoS Ajay Teni
Daily Briefing: Row over Rohingya housing; Taliban help rebuild Kabul gurudwara
How do I manage menopause? Tell yourself, ‘Me, no pause’
‘Overthinking provides multiple perspectives’: Ari Kapoor
Pankaj Kapur on audiences demanding realistic acting from stars: ‘When better sense starts prevailing…’