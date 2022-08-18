Samrala: Body recovered from treatment plant

The Khanna police recovered the body of a 24-year-old man from a wastewater treatment plant at Bharthala Road in Samrala of Ludhiana district.

The plant is lying closed.

According to the police, the victim was missing for around two days. However, the police is suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The victim was identified as Jaskaran Singh (23) of Otalan village.

While searching for the missing man, the police reached the residence of a woman near the treatment plant and recovered his motorbike. When police questioned the woman, she took them to the treatment plant where the body was recovered from a 40-feet deep well.

Mother of the victim told police that someone from the village had accused her son of misbehaving with his daughter a few days ago. “He had also threatened to kill my son,” she said, while adding that her son went missing under mysterious circumstances two days ago.

During the investigation, police learnt that Jaskaran had gone to meet a woman residing near a treatment plant and when the police reached the house of the woman, his bike was recovered.

When questioned, she said that Jaskaran along with her went to the treatment plant where he suddenly fell into the well and as she was alone, she couldn’t save him.

However, the police suspect foul play.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO Samrala police station said that it is seemed to be a case of murder. However, the body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on.