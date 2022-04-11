Salabatpura Dera of Sacha Sauda: Followers gather to celebrate foundation day

Thousands of followers gathered at Salabatpura dera of Sacha Sauda on Sunday to celebrate the Dera’s 74th foundation day. On April 29, 1948, Shah Mastana had established Dera Sacha Sauda at Sirsa and later, its branches came up in different parts of Haryana, Punjab and even UP. The foundation day is being celebrated in all the deras and on April 29, a Namcharcha will be organised at Sirsa, a dera official said.

On Sunday, Namcharcha was organised at Salbatpura Dera in which devotees from all over Punjab had come in large numbers, offcials added.

Despite being harvesting season, men and women came in large numbers. It was the first big gathering in Sacha Sauda dera after AAP government came into power. Last Namcharcha had happened in Salabatpura Dera in the second week of January to celebrate birthday of Shah Satnam Singh ahead of Punjab polls and dera had been issued notice by the Bathinda DC for violating Covid guidelines as gathering was huge. Interestingly in January many politicians from AAP, Congress, SAD and BJP had come as poll were drawing near but on Sunday, no such politician could be seen, revealed sources.