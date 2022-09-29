Sahnewal robbery, shootout: Two arrested

Two days after a factory worker died after being shot by a group of miscreants during a robbery bid in Jaspal Bangar area, Ludhiana police arrested two accused and recovered a revolver, two iron rods, sharp edged weapons from their possession.

The police have also recovered 12 bags of bolts and nuts which were stolen by the accused from the factory.

The arrested accused were identified as Paramjit Singh (27) and Jatinder Kumar alias Chotu (29) — both residents of Dharour near Sahnewal.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that after the incident, the teams were formed to trace the accused. During investigation, the team scanned the footage of several CCTV cameras and also the sketches of suspects were made. The team led by ACP- investigation Sumit Sood carried out probe.

“During questioning, the accused confessed to crime and the stolen gunny bags were recovered. Police also seized the Mahindra pick-up vehicle which was used by the accused in crime,” he said.

He added that 0.32 licensed revolver which was recovered from the accused does not belong to any of the accused. “During questioning, the accused claimed that they had found the weapon near the canal in Khanpur village,” CP said.

An FIR in the incident was already registered at Sahnewal police station.