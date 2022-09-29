scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Sahnewal robbery, shootout: Two arrested

The police have also recovered 12 bags of bolts and nuts which were stolen by the accused from the factory.

An FIR in the incident was already registered at Sahnewal police station. (File)

Two days after a factory worker died after being shot by a group of miscreants during a robbery bid in Jaspal Bangar area, Ludhiana police arrested two accused and recovered a revolver, two iron rods, sharp edged weapons from their possession.

The police have also recovered 12 bags of bolts and nuts which were stolen by the accused from the factory.

The arrested accused were identified as Paramjit Singh (27) and Jatinder Kumar alias Chotu (29) — both residents of Dharour near Sahnewal.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that after the incident, the teams were formed to trace the accused. During investigation, the team scanned the footage of several CCTV cameras and also the sketches of suspects were made. The team led by ACP- investigation Sumit Sood carried out probe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...Premium
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...

“During questioning, the accused confessed to crime and the stolen gunny bags were recovered. Police also seized the Mahindra pick-up vehicle which was used by the accused in crime,” he said.

He added that 0.32 licensed revolver which was recovered from the accused does not belong to any of the accused. “During questioning, the accused claimed that they had found the weapon near the canal in Khanpur village,” CP said.

An FIR in the incident was already registered at Sahnewal police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 09:54:48 am
Next Story

Karan Johar made Ayan Mukerji re-shoot Brahmastra song ‘Kesariya’: ‘What the hell is going on, what is wrong with you?’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement