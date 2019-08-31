Sahit Akademi members give event on Amrita Pritam a miss, chief says ‘ it wasn’t a mela’

A seminar organised to mark the 100th birth anniversary of legendary Punjabi litterateur Amrita Pritam saw more than half the seats remaining empty.

Only 88 people attended the morning session (as per written entries till 1 pm)of ‘Amrita Pritam Shatabdi Rashtri Seminar’ at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana Friday as the literary experts including Punjabi poet Padam Shri Dr Surjit Patar discussed her works and life. The seminar hall has a capacity to seat 200.

The programme was jointly organized by Punjabi Sahit Akademi and Punjabi Akademi, Delhi.

Sources said only 10-12 members of the Punjabi Sahit Akademi, which claims to be the largest and the oldest body of Punjabi writers with almost 2,000 members across state and abroad, attended the programme. This despite the fact that the Akademi has its office in the premises of Punjabi Bhawan and it has almost 300 registered members from Ludhiana itself.

“They will come the day there is voting but not when Punjabi language and literature is celebrated and then we say Punjabi is dying,” said a member who attended the seminar but wished not be named.

“Hardly 10-12 members of our own body were present. This is quite embarrassing. How can we expect people to join when writers or those related to literary world were not there to celebrate Amrita Pritam’s 100 years,” said Professor Surjit Singh, head of department for Punjabi language, Punjabi University (Patiala) and general-secretary of the body.

Even the majority of executive committee members of the body did not attend.

The Akademi, however, has a glorious past. Established almost 65 years ago, the first council of the body passed the resolution to get Punjabi University at Patiala established. Bhai Jodh Singh, the first president of the Akademi, became the first vice-chancellor of the university.

Asked why Akademi members failed to attend the event, Ravinder Singh Bhathal, president of the body, said, “We sent over 400 invites and spread the word in every way possible. If people still do not come then what can we do. Anyway it wasn’t a mela (fair) where thousands had to be gathered”.

Patar, also the chairman of Punjab Arts Council, had nothing much to say. “Had it been a music concert or something entertaining, there would have been more people. We will organize a bigger event for Amrita at Chandigarh.”

Meanwhile, Prof Surjit Singh, who was the main organizer said, “Seeing the response today, I can only quote Patar saab’s poem.- ‘Mar rahi hai meri bhaasha shabd shabd, vaak vaak… hun taan rabb hi raakha hai meri bhaasha da (My language is dying with each word, each sentence and now God is the only saviour).”

The first Amrita-Imroz Puraskaar was awarded to renowned Punjabi poet Mohanjit, winner of Sahitya Akademi award for his book ‘Kone Da Suraj’.