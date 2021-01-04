Punjab Safai Karamchari Commission chairman holds review meeting

Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission chairman Gejja Ram Valmiki held a review meeting with the officials of Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees at Circuit House in Ludhiana Monday. (Twitter/@RamGejja)

Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission chairman Gejja Ram Valmiki held a review meeting with the officials of Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees at Circuit House in Ludhiana Monday.

He was accompanied by the commission’s vice-chairman Ram Singh Sardulgarh. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Swati Tiwana and Deputy Director, Local Government, Amit Bamby also attended the meeting.

Chairman Valmiki directed the officials of Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees to check if the guidelines of the government regarding safai sewaks and sewermen were being followed. He directed the officials to regularise all the contractual safai sewaks and sewer-men as per the government guidelines.

He also asked the officials to blacklist those contractors who were paying less salary to the safai sewaks. He said that the contractor must follow “Equal Work, Equal Pay” government rule and disburse salary in bank accounts of safai sewaks.

He warned that the officials involved in Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) fraud won’t be spared and the entire amount will be recovered with interest.

During the meeting, a one-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing protest against three Central farm laws.