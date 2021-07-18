SAD supporters march to Badal village to thank Sukhbir for promising 2 deputy CMs

Akali Dal leaders and supporters marched towards Badal village in district Muktsar Saturday morning to thank the SAD president for his announcement that two Deputy CMs — one from Dalit and the other from the Hindu community will be appointed if SAD-BSP government comes in power in the state.

Senior SAD leaders from Bathinda and Mansa, Sarup Chand Singla and Prem Arora, respectively, led cavalcade of hundreds of vehicles carrying thousands of Akali workers and supporters to Badal’s residence.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the enthusiasm among Punjabis across the state made it clear that they had made up their mind to throw out the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. She said simultaneously Punjabis had decided to establish a pro-people SAD-BSP alliance government in the state to restore development works as well as social welfare schemes which former CM Parkash Singh Badal had started.

Addressing media persons on the occasion, Harsimrat Badal also lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misleading Punjabis with false promises and said that he had failed to fulfil even a single promise in Delhi.

“Despite promising 200 free units, people are being charged complete bills of on crossing the monthly consumption of 200 units. She said Punjabis had already rejected false and misleading propaganda of AAP in 2017 and this time too they would reject AAP,” she said.

On being questioned about Punjab CM expressing his willingness to lead an all-party delegation to PM, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said: “Raja Sahib has woken up today after SAD announced that it would move an adjournment motion in Parliament and now he wants to meet the PM to urgently resolve farmers’ issues. If he is sincere, he must get his party sign the Adjournment Motion being moved by us.”