Punjab: Centre now trying to take over SGPC by ‘various means’, alleges Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Thursday said that after taking over the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, the Centre was now trying to take over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) through “various means”.

Sukhbir, addressing his first political conference in Talwandi Sabo after his party was routed in the recent Punjab Assembly polls, said, “A month ago, the Centre took control of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee by various covert means. Now their target is Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which was formed by our forefathers 100 years ago after giving many sacrifices. They think that Khalsa panth will again not be able to do anything. However, we will not let them succeed. There can be some shortcomings in me or even in our senior leader Sikander Singh Maluka and others. But there is no shortcomings in the Akali Dal. This is your own house, it is a community’s heritage. We will not let them overpower us.”

The SAD leader’s comments on Thursday came while he was addressing the Baisakhi conference organised by the party. The Baisakhi conference, which used to be an annual affair earlier, was organised after a gap of trhee years this time around. In 2019, the conference couldn’t be held owing to the code of conduct being in force for the Lok Sabha polls. In 2020 and 2021, Covid played spoilsports and saw restrictions —including cancellation of most public events — necessitated the cancellation of the Baisakhi conferences.

Earlier in the day, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal, in her speech, had targeted the AAP, stating, “We are a party who takes care of the interests of Punjabis. We fight for them. I resigned from the Union ministry for the sake of farmers. We will never bow before Delhi darbaar as is being done by the present AAP government there.”

Sukhbir added, “If there are any problem related to our community , neither Arvind Kejriwal nor Amit Shah will fight for us. The SAD is the only party which will stand for the masses. We are very simple people. We don’t tell lies, but these people are experts in lying . They have lied after taking Gutka Sahib’s oath (as done by Captain Amarinder Singh) or seeking ‘ek mauka’ (as done by the AAP). Now they are seeking ek mauka in Himachal and Gujarat by saying they ended corruption in Punjab in 10 days.”

Sukhbir went on to add, “Both SGPC and the SAD are over a century old. The SAD is not anyone’s personal property. This party has been formed after sacrifices of our elders . However, our rivals have only one target — to make the Khalsa panth’s party weak. They have a wide network of propaganda, the have people and agencies involved in publicity of fake information 24×7. Their only target is to make efforts to weaken the Akali Dal and take control of the gurdwaras.”

On the ocassion, the SAD also passed a resolution on behalf of the party that the Centre should be asked to release Sikh prisoners — namely Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara — who have completed their jail terms.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, speaking on the ocassion, added,”It is high time that religious people like us talk about politics. The SGPC has formed SAD and hence we will support them to the end.”

Harsimrat Badal added, “About a month ago, Punjab gave a massive mandate to one party. However, within a month’s time we have seen how they handled the Chandigarh issue. In Rajya Sabha , the AAP couldn’t say anything on the issue.”

Echoing Harsimrat, Sukhbir said,”Power cuts are being imposed this month. One can now imagine what happens during the paddy season. the farmers should stock up on diesel from now.”

‘Kejriwal remote controlling Punjab’s affairs’

Later in the day, Sukhbir Badal addressed a panthic gathering at Takth Damdama Sahib on the occasion of Baisakhi on Thursday, and alleged that Punjab CM, Bhagwant Singh Mann, had surrendered his powers to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was not only taking meetings of Punjab officers in the absence of the CM, but also ordering the postings of senior superintendents of police and deputy

commissioners.

The SAD president said Kejriwal had not only taken control of the administration in Punjab, but was also was using its resources like the state’s helicopter for electioneering in Himachal Pradesh. “Even 90 commandos of the Punjab Police have been deputed for the protection of the Delhi Chief Minister”.

The SAD President also stressed that the AAP government should protect the interests of the state, while highlighting how the five Rajya Sabha members from the AAP did not raise their voices against the Centre for trying to dilute Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh or release of Sikh prisoners who had completed their jail terms. “It was left to former Union minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, to raise these issues in the Pparliament”, he added.

Badal also asked the AAP government to immediately announce a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for farmers who were facing huge losses due to low wheat yields.