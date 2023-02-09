SAD leaders meet Nitin Gadkari, take up issue of stalled projects in Ferozepur

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for stating that the construction on the Ferozepur bypass, as well as the Ferozepur-Sri Muktsar Sahib-Malout Road will start soon.

A SAD delegation, led by Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Badal — and comprising other Akali leaders like Kanwarjit Singh Barkandi, Joginder Singh Jindu, Vardev Singh Mann and Harpreet Singh — had met the Union minister on Thursday and impressed upon him the need to start construction of the two stalled projects.

Badal on Thursday said even though the Ferozepur bypass had been sanctioned and land acquired for the same, the project was still awaiting clearance from the Defence Ministry.

He added that earlier also he had requested Nitin Gadkari to take up the issue with the Defence Ministry. “Gadkari ji assured us today that all clearances had been secured and work on the bypass, which would help ease traffic congestion in the city to a large extent, will start soon,” Badal said.

The SAD chief said that the minister had also assured him that the Ferozpur-Sri Muktsar Sahib-Malout, 10 metre wide road, would be taken up for upgradation soon. He said that the road was in a bad condition since long and there was a huge demand to upgrade it considering it also linked Hussainiwala and Wagah.

The SAD delegation on Thursday also took up the case of Adampur flyover (on Jalandhar – Hoshiarpur National Highway), the construction work of which is suspended since 2017. The flyover was sanctioned and construction work started in 2016, during the then SAD-BJP government in the state.

“But immediately after the change of guard next year, the work was stalled and didn’t move a single inch,” Badal said in a statement on Thursday. Badal said that he had apprised the Union Minister of the sufferings of local residents due to suspension of work on the flyover. He mentioned that during his visit to Adampur on Tuesday, people narrated their plight, mentioning that the non-cooperation of state government had led to ruining their businesses.

“Responding to the same, Gadkari assured us to take up the matter with state government and ensure the work resumes without any further delay,” the press statement added.

The delegation also thanked the minister for taking up three projects for completion, asserting that each would prove a boon for the border constancy, stated Badal