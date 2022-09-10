scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

SAD leader Bikram Majithia appeals to Centre for Balwant Rajoana’s release

Majithia said Rajoana is a model prisoner, who has always abided by all rules and procedures and a devout Sikh who spends his time in ‘nitnem’ besides carrying out his duties in prison.

SAD leaderThe SAD leader Bikram Majithia also made it clear that Rajoana had been swayed by intense emotions when he witnessed the desecration of Sri Akal Takth Sahib as well as the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 on the Congress party’s directions.(file)

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia Friday appealed to the Central government to release all Sikh detenues, including Balwant Singh Rajoana.

“I had promised that I will visit Bibi Rajoana and share my reminiscences of the time spent with bhai ji with her,” said the former minister, who was in Ludhiana to meet Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana.

Majithia said Rajoana is a model prisoner, who has always abided by all rules and procedures and a devout Sikh who spends his time in ‘nitnem’ besides carrying out his duties in prison.

“He follows the dictum of ‘sarbat da bhala’ and has love for all mankind, including birds and animals which frequent the jail premises. He is a fit case for release and those opposing it are deliberately creating a Hindu-Sikh divide for their petty political gains. Not doing so would amount to violating his human rights,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...

Asking the ruling dispensation to release Rajoana, Majithia said the Centre had given a commitment in this regard during the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

“Even the Supreme Court has asked it to take a decision on this matter. The entire Sikh community feels bhai ji should be released as he has been incarcerated for more than 27 years, which amounts to a double life sentence,” Majithia said.

“Even international laws say no one can be kept in prison for so long,” he added.

Advertisement

The SAD leader also made it clear that Rajoana had been swayed by intense emotions when he witnessed the desecration of Sri Akal Takth Sahib as well as the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 on the Congress party’s directions.

“He was also anguished by the policy of false encounters being followed in Punjab. He has been punished for his actions which he has never denied but now deserves to be released,” he said.

The SAD leader said similarly all other Sikh detenues, who have been incarcerated for more than 26 years should also be released.

Advertisement

Giving the example of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins who had been released from prison, Majithia condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not signing the release orders of Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar for more than seven months now.

Answering a media query, Majithia said Kejriwal was not voicing his “solution” to the SYL canal issue because “his basic solution is to take away Punjab waters and give them to Haryana and Delhi”.

“The SAD will never ever accept this solution and is ready for any sacrifice to defeat this conspiracy to snatch Punjab’s river waters from it,” he added.

Majithia also condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for becoming a party to this conspiracy.

Replying to another query, the SAD leader said Delhi’s bogus claims on education had been exposed by three national surveys.

Advertisement

“Only an independent agency can judge the education system of a state. In the case of Delhi, three different surveys rated the Punjab school system and students of Punjab higher than Delhi. It is high time to jettison the Delhi Model in Punjab,” he added.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:00:10 am
Next Story

Ludhiana: Three die as car crashes, falls off flyover

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
I-T took our phones to clone and retrieve data: Oxfam India, IPSMF

I-T took our phones to clone and retrieve data: Oxfam India, IPSMF

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?
Thor Love and Thunder

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things
Weekend Read

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things

Premium
Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief
Delhi Confidential

Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain
Brahmastra Review

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement