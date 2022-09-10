SAD leader Bikram Majithia appeals to Centre for Balwant Rajoana’s release

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia Friday appealed to the Central government to release all Sikh detenues, including Balwant Singh Rajoana.

“I had promised that I will visit Bibi Rajoana and share my reminiscences of the time spent with bhai ji with her,” said the former minister, who was in Ludhiana to meet Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana.

Majithia said Rajoana is a model prisoner, who has always abided by all rules and procedures and a devout Sikh who spends his time in ‘nitnem’ besides carrying out his duties in prison.

“He follows the dictum of ‘sarbat da bhala’ and has love for all mankind, including birds and animals which frequent the jail premises. He is a fit case for release and those opposing it are deliberately creating a Hindu-Sikh divide for their petty political gains. Not doing so would amount to violating his human rights,” he added.

Asking the ruling dispensation to release Rajoana, Majithia said the Centre had given a commitment in this regard during the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

“Even the Supreme Court has asked it to take a decision on this matter. The entire Sikh community feels bhai ji should be released as he has been incarcerated for more than 27 years, which amounts to a double life sentence,” Majithia said.

“Even international laws say no one can be kept in prison for so long,” he added.

Advertisement

The SAD leader also made it clear that Rajoana had been swayed by intense emotions when he witnessed the desecration of Sri Akal Takth Sahib as well as the massacre of Sikhs in 1984 on the Congress party’s directions.

“He was also anguished by the policy of false encounters being followed in Punjab. He has been punished for his actions which he has never denied but now deserves to be released,” he said.

The SAD leader said similarly all other Sikh detenues, who have been incarcerated for more than 26 years should also be released.

Advertisement

Giving the example of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins who had been released from prison, Majithia condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not signing the release orders of Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar for more than seven months now.

Answering a media query, Majithia said Kejriwal was not voicing his “solution” to the SYL canal issue because “his basic solution is to take away Punjab waters and give them to Haryana and Delhi”.

“The SAD will never ever accept this solution and is ready for any sacrifice to defeat this conspiracy to snatch Punjab’s river waters from it,” he added.

Majithia also condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for becoming a party to this conspiracy.

Replying to another query, the SAD leader said Delhi’s bogus claims on education had been exposed by three national surveys.

Advertisement

“Only an independent agency can judge the education system of a state. In the case of Delhi, three different surveys rated the Punjab school system and students of Punjab higher than Delhi. It is high time to jettison the Delhi Model in Punjab,” he added.