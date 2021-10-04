SAD delegation to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, asks UP govt to register murder case against Ashish Mishra

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced that a high-level delegation of the party, led by senior leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, will visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the farmers who were killed after a convoy of SUVs mowed them down Sunday. Badal also sought a free and fair probe into the barbaric incident.

Talking to media persons in Ludhiana, the SAD chief said the delegation had left for Lakhimpur Kheri. He also announced that the party was holding an emergency meeting of its core committee on Tuesday to finalise its next course of action once it peruses the delegation’s report.

Badal appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to rise above political compulsions and register a murder case under IPC section 302 against Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS for Home Ajay Misra. The farm leaders have claimed that Ashish was driving one of the SUVs.

“The Uttar Pradesh government should not try to protect the guilty by registering vague cases on the issue. Ashish Mishra and all other BJP leaders accused of unleashing violence against farmers should be arrested immediately and proceeded against for murdering four farmers who were protesting peacefully against the three farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri,” added Badal.

“It seems inflammatory speeches were made by Union minister Ajay Mishra on the same day to incite people against the farmers. Action should be taken on this issue separately,” he said. Badal also condemned restrictions being imposed on travel to Lakhimpur Kheri. “Freedom of movement is a fundamental right of every citizen and the Uttar Pradesh government cannot restrict access to any part of the state in this manner.”

The SAD chief appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to cling on to ego, but repeal the three contentious farm laws immediately. “The PM should act as the head of the family and respect the sentiments of farmers who have rejected the three agriculture laws. Not doing so will lead to further unrest in the country. The BJP government should understand the sentiments of the farmers of the country and resolve the matter at the earliest before any more lives are lost,” he added.