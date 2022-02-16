SAD, BJP, Congress have no intention to solve SYL issue: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that people were worried about their safety due to sacrilege and bomb blast incidents.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday targeted Congress, BJP and SAD for having “no intention to solve” the festering Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue between Punjab and Haryana.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana ahead of his roadshow to canvass for AAP candidates, Kejriwal said: “Who had introduced this project and now who is playing politics over it? All opponent parties including Congress, SAD and BJP never had any intention to solve SYL canal issue but are just playing politics over it for years now. This issue can either be solved in court or through discussions on the table. Every time I am asked that what is AAP’s stand on this issue but the fact is that it is not about taking stands but solving the problem. Targeting AAP over stand on SYL issue is not a solution.”

He promised that if AAP comes to power in Punjab, it would ensure the safety and security of 3 crore Punjabis irrespective of their religion or caste. Kejriwal said that people were worried about their safety due to sacrilege and bomb blast incidents.

He further said that SSM CM face Balbir Singh Rajewal was ‘most welcome’ to reveal the proofs against AAP for alleged ticket selling.

“I promise we will vacate that seat immediately if he proves that we sold tickets. I have done that earlier in Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP leader said that according to their survey, both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia were losing from Amritsar East.

“Our candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur is winning from Amritsar East because people consider her their own. She is from among the people, whereas Sidhu or Majithia are going to leave people after elections,” he said.

He said that the AAP government will give stern punishment to all the culprits of sacrilege incidents.

Kejriwal said that AAP government will stop drug smuggling by drones across the border by guarding Punjab’s (international) border.

Responding to a query related to AAP government’s liquor policy in Delhi, he said that opposition parties were unnecessarily levelling false allegations over the Delhi government’s new excise policy.

“The sanctioned liquor shops in Delhi have in fact been decreased from 850 to 846 while only around 550 vends have been opened so far. Earlier they were concentrated in some particular areas and now we have just spread their locations evenly,” he said.

He said that though some surveys are showing AAP will get a majority with around 60-65 seats, he is making an appeal to the people of Punjab to elect a ‘strong government’ and make them win at least 80 seats.