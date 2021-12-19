Sacrilege incidents an attempt to divide Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that he suspected a conspiracy in the recent sacrilege attempt at Darbar Sahib and said the incident may be an attempt to create divisions within the state.

Sidhu, while addressing a gathering at Dana Mandi, Malerkotla as a part of his party’s campaign for Cabinet minister Razia Sultana for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, said, “Rajniti is dividing people, rajniti maili ho gayi hai … lok votan di siyasat layi beadbi karwa sakde ne (politics has become dirty, people can get sacrilege incidents done in the name of vote politics).”

Flanked by his media advisor Mohd Mustafa and his wife Sultana on the stage, Sidhu further went on to say that the incidents on Saturday and Sunday strongly pointed towards “a conspiracy to divide us all.”

“There is a conspiracy to attack a community…jehra beadbi kare..sahmne liya ke faha la dena chahida hai ( the one who does sacrilege, should be hanged till death.) Such incidents can happen anywhere — in a mosque, temple or even in a church. But we all have to stay united. Whenever in our country one religion is given more importance, Punjab has stood against it and been the beacon of brotherhood and communal harmony. Punjab na Hindu na musalmaan. Punjab jeeve guran de naal (Punjab is neither of the Hindus nor Muslims. It lives with its Gurus). If anyone tries to shake our Punjabiyat, we will stand like a rock. One should remember that the foundation stone of Darbar Sahib was laid by a Muslim, Faqir Mia Mir,” Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, as Sidhu wound up his nearly 30-minute speech, he faced sloganeering from members of the Unemployed Teacher Eligibility Test Pass B.Ed Teachers’ Association, ETT Test Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Association who had gathered near the spot. Even in Malerkotla town, there were dharnas staged at various places by these associations, along with Anganwadi Workers Association, and contractual employees working in government offices.

While police tried to drag the protesters out of the event venue in Malerkotla, Sidhu from the dais said, “if anyone is protesting against our government because of non-fulfillment of promises by Captain Amarinder Singh (former Punjab CM), let them protest. It is their right to protest. Please don’t use any force against them. Many people are protesting on the roads these days. Teachers are asking for jobs, doctors want their demands to be fulfilled, pensioners, too, have complaints, Mazdoors are not getting minimum wages ..these are the 99% people of the state ..they are not at fault. The 1% who ate up everything of the state should be forced to empty their coffers and fulfill the demands of these protesting employees. For that, we need to keep a check on the mafia. Sand mafia, liquor mafia, cable mafia should be checked to bring crores of funds back in the state’s treasury so as to give it to all those who are protesting on roads. Either mafia will remain or I will remain.”

‘Urban labour mission to be launched in Punjab’

Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Sunday during the Malerkotla rally, reiterated that if his party was re-elected in next year’s Assembly elections, then an urban employment guarantee mission to provide the right to jobs to urban labour will be launched in Punjab.

Sidhu said, “Today the position of the urban working class of Punjab is very tragic. After working hard all day, they get a meager salary of Rs 150. Once the urban labour mission gets implemented, these workers will get a minimum wage of Rs 350 per day. Every labour will be registered. ”

The Punjab Congress chief added that the need of the hour for the farmers was to get actual prices for their crops. He said that if the Congress is re-elected, MSP will also be given on oilseeds and pulses. The processing of oilseeds will be done by the Punjab government itself so that the farmers do not have to sell their crops through private players. The state will bear the difference between the cost of production of crops and the market price. Sidhu said that a policy will be introduced that allows farmers to sell their products whenever they want. The crop of the farmers will be stored by the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

Continuing with his lew of promises, Sidhu added that if the Congress came back to power, a new medical college to be set up at Malerkotla will be commissioned in six months. He then went on to attack SAD chief Sukhbhir Badal and Aam Aadmi Party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal.

“Sukhbir is an expert in telling lies. Now an even bigger lair has come in the form of Arvind Kejriwal,” Sidhu said.

He added, “Sidhu’s Punjab model will have 13 points and another 13 points. It will thus work on Guru Nanak’s principles of ‘tera -tera’. Punjab should win.I promise you all to make Punjab a profitable state with this model. Now you all have to decide as to who you want to choose. An honest person can set the system right in the whole state. Voters should be wise enough to decide about that.”