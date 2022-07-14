Out on bail, sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla meets Moosewala’s father

After getting bail in a corruption case earlier this month, sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla has been meeting people and holding public gatherings. On Thursday, Singla went to the Moosa village in the Mansa district to meet Balkaur Singh, the father of murdered singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in the village in May, contested the Punjab Assembly election held earlier this year as a Congress candidate against Singla from the Mansa Assembly constituency. The former minister had defeated Moosewala with a huge margin of more than 63,000 votes and also got a berth in the Punjab cabinet after his landslide victory.

On Thursday morning, Singla also condoled the death of Moosewala and even posted photographs on his social media page. “He was shining like a star during the short span of his career. May God give strength to his family to bear this untimely death,” said the former health minister.

Singla, 52, accused of demanding “one per cent commission” in tenders and purchases by his department, was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act on May 24.

After the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to him on July 8, Singla came back to his Mansa residence and has been regularly meeting people of the area. On Thursday, he also attended bhog ceremonies of people who lived in the locality along with his supporters.

Before Thursday’s meeting with Moosewala’s father, he held a public gathering in Mansa city in a show of strength on Wednesday. “After winning, I was honoured to be the health minister of Punjab and I worked for 18 hours a day. During that span, many promotions and transfers happened… Many tender works were done and sale-purchase had also happened,” said Singla during the public meeting.

“I worked with full honesty and the AAP’s policy is also to keep honesty at the top. I challenge if anyone can prove that I or my family or any of my relatives took even a single rupee from anyone. All work was done with honesty,” he added.

The AAP leader said he is a “loyal soldier” of this party. “I will keep working with honesty for the people… I am part of the government and I am hopeful that I will come out clean.”