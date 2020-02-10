Sack containing grenade, rocket launchers found in Ludhiana village

Police said that after taking the sack into possession, a bomb disposal squad from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar was called. Police said that after taking the sack into possession, a bomb disposal squad from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar was called.

A sack containing a grenade, three rocket launchers and other ammunition scrap was found during digging of a plot in Ishar Nagar of village Gill in Ludhiana on Sunday.

ACP (South) Jashandeep Singh Gill said that a plot owned by one Gurmeet Kaur was being dug when the sack was recovered. “The grenade is dead and there are three rocket launchers. Other ammunition scrap is yet to be identified.

We have called bomb disposal squad from PAP Jalandhar and till they arrive, all recovered ammunition has been kept isolated at a safe location,” said the ACP. A daily diary entry (DDR) was registered at Dehlon police station.

