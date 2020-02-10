Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Must Read

Sack containing grenade, rocket launchers found in Ludhiana village

ACP (South) Jashandeep Singh Gill said that a plot owned by one Gurmeet Kaur was being dug when the sack was recovered. “The grenade is dead and there are three rocket launchers. Other ammunition scrap is yet to be identified.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: February 10, 2020 12:08:21 pm
ludhiana rocket launder found, grenades found in ludhiana, ludhiana city news, jalandhar Police said that after taking the sack into possession, a bomb disposal squad from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar was called.

A sack containing a grenade, three rocket launchers and other ammunition scrap was found during digging of a plot in Ishar Nagar of village Gill in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Police said that after taking the sack into possession, a bomb disposal squad from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters in Jalandhar was called.

ACP (South) Jashandeep Singh Gill said that a plot owned by one Gurmeet Kaur was being dug when the sack was recovered. “The grenade is dead and there are three rocket launchers. Other ammunition scrap is yet to be identified.

We have called bomb disposal squad from PAP Jalandhar and till they arrive, all recovered ammunition has been kept isolated at a safe location,” said the ACP. A daily diary entry (DDR) was registered at Dehlon police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement