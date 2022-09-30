scorecardresearch
Rs 204 crore released for salary of mid-day meal workers: Bains

Harjot Singh Bains (Twitter/@harjotbains)

The Punjab government has released Rs 204 crore for the salary of mid-day meal workers of government schools and the salary will be credited to their bank accounts within next 2-3 days, Harjot Singh Bains, the state’s minister of school education said in a release on Thursday.

The release on Thursday read, “When I was visiting Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Sri Anandpur Sahib, Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) Nangal and Government High School Dasgrai today, mid-day meal workers brought to my notice that they haven’t received salary for the last three months. On enquiry it was found that the salary was pending at the end of the state finance department.”

The school education minister said that he immediately met the finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema for resolving the issue at the earliest. Bains said that the issue had been sorted and salary of the mid-day meal workers will be credited within next two or three days.

