Rozgar Mela: Union minister Hardeep Puri hands over appointment letters to recruits in Ludhiana

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri handed over appointment letters to new appointees recruited in various central government departments at the Rozgar Mela in Ludhiana Friday. Puri congratulated the new appointees and asked them to work hard for India, which is the fifth largest economy in the world, during the Amrit Kaal.

This the third tranche of the mela organised by the Customs Commissionerate, Ludhiana at Shri Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan at which 25 out of the 187 appointees were presented appointment letters by minister Puri himself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the crowd on the occasion. The first Rozgar Mela was organised on October 22, 2022. This time, 71,000 appointment letters were handed over across the nation.

Burhan Nabi from #Anantnag #Kashmir is happy to be appointed as Tr. JE in @KapurthalaRCF. In his msg to youth he advised them to work hard and be consistent, one day you will get the deserved results. @PIBSrinagar @CBCSrinagar @DCAnantnag (2/2) pic.twitter.com/3dsoKdIdB7 — Central Bureau of Communication, Jalandhar, Punjab (@CBCJalandhar) January 20, 2023

Quoting PM Modi, Puri said India will be a developed country by 2047 and the younger generation has to play a positive role to shape the new model India for Amrit Kaal. He said youths will be the inheritors of new India for which they have to work responsibly.

He said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of PM Modi’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. Puri added that the Centre’s schemes benefit people from all walks of life, and it did so especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new appointees, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts in Government of India departments in Punjab and Chandigarh as junior engineers, junior accountants, assistant professors, technicians, inspectors in customs, chowkidars, among others.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the Karmayogi Prarambh module was also shared during the Rozgar programme. Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to youths for their empowerment and participation in national development. Commissioner of Customs (Ludhiana) Vrindaba Gohil also addressed the audience, besides other officials.