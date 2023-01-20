scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Rozgar Mela: Union minister Hardeep Puri hands over appointment letters to recruits in Ludhiana

This the third tranche of the mela organised by the Customs Commissionerate, Ludhiana at Shri Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan at which 25 out of the 187 appointees were presented appointment letters by minister Hardeep Puri himself.

Quoting PM Modi, Hardeep Puri said India will be a developed country by 2047 and the younger generation has to play a positive role to shape the new model India for Amrit Kaal. (Photo: Twitter/@CBCJalandhar)
Listen to this article
Rozgar Mela: Union minister Hardeep Puri hands over appointment letters to recruits in Ludhiana
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri handed over appointment letters to new appointees recruited in various central government departments at the Rozgar Mela in Ludhiana Friday. Puri congratulated the new appointees and asked them to work hard for India, which is the fifth largest economy in the world, during the Amrit Kaal.

This the third tranche of the mela organised by the Customs Commissionerate, Ludhiana at Shri Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan at which 25 out of the 187 appointees were presented appointment letters by minister Puri himself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the crowd on the occasion. The first Rozgar Mela was organised on October 22, 2022. This time, 71,000 appointment letters were handed over across the nation.

Quoting PM Modi, Puri said India will be a developed country by 2047 and the younger generation has to play a positive role to shape the new model India for Amrit Kaal. He said youths will be the inheritors of new India for which they have to work responsibly.

He said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of PM Modi’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. Puri added that the Centre’s schemes benefit people from all walks of life, and it did so especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read |Rozgar Mela: Follow ‘citizen’s always right’ mantra, says PM Modi after 71,000 appointment letters handed out

The new appointees, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts in Government of India departments in Punjab and Chandigarh as junior engineers, junior accountants, assistant professors, technicians, inspectors in customs, chowkidars, among others.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the Karmayogi Prarambh module was also shared during the Rozgar programme. Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to youths for their empowerment and participation in national development. Commissioner of Customs (Ludhiana) Vrindaba Gohil also addressed the audience, besides other officials.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 15:51 IST
Next Story

Allu Arjun gets treated like a king as he arrives at Vizag for Pushpa 2 shoot. Watch

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close