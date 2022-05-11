Row over paddy sowing dates: Talks with minister fail, farmers to begin ‘Chandigarh morcha’ May 17

Farmers unions on Tuesday announced a pakka morcha in Chandigarh to protest against the paddy sowing schedule announced by the Punjab government. The dharna, set to begin from May 17, was announced after a meeting between 23 farmer unions and Punjab Power minister Harbhajan Singh along with PSPCL CMD Baldev Singh Sran failed to break the deadlock.

Earlier on May 8, sixteen farmers’ bodies had rejected the electricity supply schedule for the upcoming paddy sowing season issued by the state government and had asserted that they would start transplanting paddy plants from June 10.

The state government had decided to allow paddy sowing in a staggered manner, beginning from June 18, with an aim to lessen the burden on electricity and conserve underground water.

Farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of BKU (Lakhowal), said: “As we did not arrive at any conclusion and the power minister stated that they will review the decision yet again, we have decided to start a pakka morcha on lines of our Delhi morcha in Chandigarh from May 17 onwards. Farmers have been urged to come to Chandigarh on their tractor-trolleys on May 17 so that we can start dharna. There are many other demands as well, paddy transplantation date and proper power supply are just two of them.”

Farmers said that they want the government to ensure 8-hour power supply from June 10.

“Regarding water supply for paddy transplantation, the power minister stated that they will think of giving water supply to the border area and across the barbed wire for paddy transplantation from June 1 onward,” said farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal.

“In order to get 8 hours power supply and that too from June 10, we have decided to start pakka morcha in Chandigarh. We will march towards Chandigarh and will stage dharna at the spot where we will be stopped,” said Surjeet Singh Phool, president of BKU (Krantikari).

Farmers dismissed the contention that they need give more time to the new Punjab government before beginning their protests.

Lakhowal said,”We have no choice as paddy season is approaching. There are many other demands too. Memorandum with 27 demands has been submitted to the power minister.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, the state Power minister said that adoption of staggered schedule will resolve issues like shortage of labour and manure, besides power crunch, according to an official release.

“If farmers have any grudge in this regard then we are ready to constitute a committee for an amicable solution,” he said, adding: “If farmers follow the guidelines of agriculture experts then yield will not be affected with direct sowing.”

