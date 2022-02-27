Robbery attempt at gold loan office: One held by Bengal Police

Nearly four months after a foiled robbery attempt at Muthoot Fincorp’s branch office at Sunder Nagar of Ludhiana, one of the accused was arrested by Raniganj police (Asanol Durgapur police district) of West Bengal.

A team of Ludhiana police has been dispatched to bring the accused on production warrant for questioning. The accused was identified as Sajan alias Akash Jha alias Maninder Mani of Motihari of Bihar. He was living in Ludhiana in a rented accommodation.

On October 30 last year, four armed men had stormed inside the office and opened fire injuring the branch manager. In retaliatory fire by the company’s security guard, one of the robbers died on the spot and three others managed to flee.

Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that they received information from Raniganj police Bengal following the arrest of the accused. He reportedly confessed his involvement in the robbery bid in Ludhiana.

Sajan was arrested on February 20 when he along with his aides attempted a robbery at the house of a businessman Sundar Bhalotia in Ram Bagan area. Police foiled the robbery bid and arrested Sajan along with his two aides Tapan alias Chandan Kumar Sahani and Manoj Kumar after exchange of firing.

A fresh FIR under the sections 452, 323, 395, 397, 307 of IPC sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against the accused in Raniganj.