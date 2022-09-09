Rival gang supporters clash near gurdwara; SHO accused of ‘manhandling’

In an alleged case of gang war, supporters of rivals Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota clashed near Neela Jhanda gurdwara in Ludhiana on Wednesday night and also allegedly opened fire at each other. Mota is currently lodged in Ludhiana jail while Bains is out on bail.

After the clash, when one of the groups staged a protest outside the police station, the police used force to disperse them.

Protesters claimed that Raja Bajaj, a member of the Shubham Mota gang, was attacked by the members of their rival Puneet Bains gang. When Bajaj went police station to lodge a complaint, police detained him. When they staged a protest, the police used force against them.

Some local jornalists alleged that police including Inspector Sukhdev Brar, SHO division number 3 police station, “misbehaved” with them. Some videos went viral in which the SHO and his gunmen were captured while manhandling the crowd.

Inspector Brar said that the police have lodged an FIR against members of both groups. Bajaj had also opened fire, he claimed.

Police booked Shubham Mota, Rishab Benipal, Vishu Kainth, Bharat Sharma, Puneet Bains, Akash Soni, Vishal Gill, Jatin Monga and Steam Sahota, while six of the accused are yet to be identified.

They have been booked under sections 307, 336, 160, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in an FIR registered at division number 3 police station.

Bajaj has been facing trial in several criminal cases including possession of illegal weapons. He was bailed out from jail a week back.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that he will get the conduct of the cops including the SHO enquired and action will be taken accordingly.