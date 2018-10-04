Rinkle murder case: Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to CBI, govt, seeks probe status report

The petitioner seeking a “fair probe” in the case has demanded that the case should be handed over to some independent agency like CBI or a Special Investigation Team The petitioner seeking a “fair probe” in the case has demanded that the case should be handed over to some independent agency like CBI or a Special Investigation Team

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the CBI, the state of Punjab, its DGP, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police and Inspector CIA-1 of the city, asking them to respond on the next date of hearing in the murder case of BJP worker Jagdeep Singh, alias Rinkle.

The court has asked for a status report of investigation on the next date of hearing scheduled for December 20.

The court has issued these orders on a petition filed by Gagandeep Singh Mani, brother of deceased Rinkle of Amarpura Mohalla, who died after alleged assault by Jatinder Singh alias Sunny, son of Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu, and contract killers hired by him.

The petitioner seeking a “fair probe” in the case has demanded that the case should be handed over to some independent agency like CBI or a Special Investigation Team, headed by a senior IPS officer, should be constituted outside Punjab.

The petitioner has alleged that Punjab Police cannot be trusted with the case because Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu can influence it as he is very close to accused Sunny and his father Neetu.

Sunit Pal Singh Aulakh, counsel for Gagandeep said, “We have demanded that the case should be handed over to the CBI or any senior IPS officer outside Punjab. We have further petitioned that Ludhiana MP Bittu can influence the investigation and police as he is very close to accused Sunny. It is only after the MP’s intervention that Sunny had agreed to surrender.”

On July 19, BJP worker Rinkle (23) was allegedly attacked by contract killers from Sheru gang. The political rivalry between Rinkle and Sunny was brewing since Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls. Rinkle died undergoing treatment.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App