Retiring from active politics, says former SGPC member Baldev Singh Makha

AFTER RAJYA Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, former SGPC member from Mansa, Baldev Singh Makha, too, announced his ‘retirement’ from active politics.

Although Makha cited old age as the main reason, he added, “Important issues such as Bargari sacrilege incident are unsolved till now. This issue upsets me a lot. Many decisions taken in the party disturb my mind. Thus I have decided to stay away from active politics. Though I have not yet resigned from the primary membership of the party.

“It needs to be mentioned that Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report had already indicted Badals in the Behbal Kalan firing incident after which SAD started pol khol rallies and now jabar virodhi rallies as the Congress had said SAD leaders would not be allowed to enter villages after the commission’s report. SAD President Sukhbir Badal and patron Parkash Singh Badal had even called it a “biased report.”

Makha said, “I am part of SAD since 1972 and now I am 73 years old. I have a problem in my knees due to which I find difficult to stay active in politics. However, during my association with SAD, I participated in all morchas such as dharam yudh morcha and went to jail thrice. I am a Taksali Akali as I never switched parties. My father Bachan Singh Makha also served as Block Samiti Bhikhi’s chairman. However, I feel that it is a time that I should retire from active politics.”

He served as SGPC member from Joga zone of Mansa from 1996-2006. Later, he lost an election. However, he served as chairman of land mortgage bank, Bhikhi from 2007- 2012.

