Retired Punjab govt employee murder: Wife held, cops say she plotted with partner, hired contract killers

A week after a retired Punjab government employee was found murdered at his residence in Sherjang area of Jagraon, Ludhiana, police claimed to have solved the case and arrested his wife.

Daljit Kaur (40) was arrested late Sunday under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Police claimed that her husband Jasvir Singh (58) — whose body with multiple stab wounds had been found by his 8-year-old son on August 4 — was murdered by two contract killers hired by Daljit and her paramour Harkrishan Singh alias Babbu of Amritsar. Daljit was having an affair with Harkrishan for the past four years and wanted to marry him, police said.

Inspector Nidhan Singh, SHO, Jagraon city police station, said the three other accused are still absconding.

The killers allegedly came to Jasvir’s home on the intervening night of August 3 and 4. Police also found CCTV footage in which Daljit can be seen waiting for them, after which the two men enter the residence. Police said that initially, she along with her 8-year old son had slept next to Jasvir in the same room, but she later shifted to another room leaving Jasvir alone.

Jasvir Singh had undergone a sex-change surgery in 1998. He had been booked in a corruption case in January last year when he was working at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Moga. Police said that he was booked in the corruption case, he was suspended, and retired in January this year. He had married Daljit in 2006, their son was a ‘test-tube baby’.

Police had been suspicious of Daljit since the day of the murder as she did not raise an alarm and it was her minor son who had alerted the neighbours. Later she had claimed that robbers had broken into their home and attacked them, showing injuries on her arms.