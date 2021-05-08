Retd IAS officer organises ‘Kirti Kisan’ mahapanchayat at Ludhiana

Members of the dalit organisation during the "Kirti, Kisan Maha Panchayat" at Grain Market in Ludhiana on Sunday .Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

A ‘KIRTI Kisan Mahapanchayat’ with the motto ‘Kirti Bachao, Kisan Bachao, Samvidhaan Bachao’ was organised at the grain market, Jalandhar bypass of Ludhiana Sunday by retired IAS officer SR Ladhar.

Thousands of farmers, laborers and other workers attended the mahapanchayat as well as Nihangs, ex-servicemen and retired government officers. The focus of the mahapanchayat was not just farm laws, but also labour laws and rights of labourers and Dalits (SC/ST) and backward classes.

Ladhar said the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws has now become a ‘Jan Andolan’ (movement of the masses) and people from all sections of society are now standing with them.

Not just the farm laws even the new labour laws are equally dangerous and the government should think before enforcing them, said Ladhar.

He said that the labourers, SC/ST and OBC community was also fully supporting farmers in their fight. “Farmers are not just fighting their fight but also of the entire country. People from every community and section are supporting them. Their protest should continue till their demands are met and these laws are rolled back,” said Ladhar.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal also attended the mahapanchayat and addressed the attendees.

In his address, Rajewal said, “We are the people who believe in the ideology and teachings of Baba Guru Nanak. Wherever and whenever we will talk about the welfare of the farmers and raise their issues, we will also talk about the welfare of kirti (labourers). We will always demand and stand for the constitutional rights for farmers, laborers and Dalits,” said Rajewal, adding that farmers, laborers and Dalits were standing united in their fight for rights.