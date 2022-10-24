Restoring old pension scheme may be main poll plank of AAP, Congress

With the Punjab government’s recent decision to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) for its employees which seems to have done the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a power of good in the state, the party is planning to capitalise on this move by apparently making OPS restoration as the main plank of its election campaign in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. AAP’s social media handles are abuzz with publicity about the recent announcement done in Punjab.

While Congress too appears to be relying on restoring OPS in the hill state, BJP is banking on development works done by the state government and the Centre in HP. Teams from Punjab of AAP, Congress, and BJP are already stationed in Himachal Pradesh for campaigning and more members are likely to visit after Diwali, said sources at offices of the three parties.

AAP’s election campaign had been low-key in the hill state all this while, but after Friday’s decision to restore OPS in Punjab, the party is feeling rejuvenated by its key move and is planning to cash in on it in HP poll campaign. Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who is also in-charge of Himachal poll campaign, said, “Himachal Pradesh politics will be greatly affected by this decision (OPS). Since we have done this in Punjab, we will do it in HP as well. No doubt notification takes some time, but Cabinet decision carries a lot of weight and people do understand it. A large number of people in Himachal are in government jobs, and hence they also want restoration of OPS.”

He added, “Nominations will be over by October 25 and thereafter we will be busy campaigning. Punjab’s Cabinet ministers and MLAs will be assigned duties in different constituencies. There will be roadshows and poll rallies by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and also by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in the coming days. Our teams are already on the ground. We had already announced to regularise jobs of teachers in September. We fulfill what we promise and announce. Similarly, we will keep the word on OPS restoration.”

Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, said, “OPS has been implemented in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – both Congress-ruled states – and also in Jharkhand where we are in alliance with the ruling government. Now, Punjab’s AAP government has just tried to divide attention of Himachal voters by this announcement which it is not likely to fulfill soon. As Congress had already implemented it in other states, hence we have promised it in Himachal too. Congress has promised to implement it within 24 hours of formation of government. AAP’s announcement at this time is just to grab headlines as it is yet to get a foothold in the hill state. Himachal has one government employee in almost every house, hence OPS means a lot to them. We have been saying that AAP is a B team of BJP. And it’s proved right this time too. It’s the BJP which made AAP announce this OPS decision in order to divide the votes. BJP is aware that Congress is getting stronger in Himachal with each passing day and is feeling insecure about it. However, these last-minute efforts won’t affect us much as we have done our groundwork and are better placed than other parties in HP. I have been assigned 21 constituencies, including some in Kangra and Mandi. The campaign will start after Diwali.”

Dr Subhash Sharma, general secretary of BJP Punjab, said, “Punjab BJP’s team of 60 members have already been in 20 constituencies of Kangra, Mandi and Una districts for the past six weeks to study the ground realities and problems there. Three persons have been deputed in each constituency. A team of Punjab BJP will also be visiting these 20 constituencies after October 25 once nominations are over. Our work will be to hold the back office work. We are banking on the development works done by the Centre and the state government in HP. We are focusing on public welfare schemes of both governments as our main aim is to have ‘double engine’ sarkar. We don’t find competition from any of the political opponents. AAP has already been exposed due to its hollow promises and no work on the ground. We are hopeful of retaining power this time.”