Residents protest against move to demolish temple

The Municipal Corporation employees on Monday were opposed by the local residents and a clash also broke out following which the MC team returned without demolishing the temple.

A temple has become an issue of tussle between area residents, MLA Ranjit Dhillon and Municipal Corporation.

The residents of Tajpur road blocked the national highway on Tuesday a day after a team of the MC reached there to demolish Kali Mata Shani temple in the area, terming it an encroachment.

The Municipal Corporation employees on Monday were opposed by the local residents and a clash also broke out following which the MC team returned without demolishing the temple.

Share This Article Related Article More than 20 hospitalised at Manimajra with diarrhoea-like symptoms

More than 20 hospitalised at Manimajra with diarrhoea-like symptoms Punjab: Congress MLA ‘stops’ demolition drive, Sidhu says will talk to him

Punjab: Congress MLA ‘stops’ demolition drive, Sidhu says will talk to him Odisha: OTDC planning to spend Rs 1.15 crore to re-develop old temple

MLA, residents at loggerheads over demolition of two temples

MLA, residents at loggerheads over demolition of two temples MC fails to touch sensitive encroachments yet again

MC fails to touch sensitive encroachments yet again VMC demolishes parts of temple

Mukesh Khurana, president of the temple, said that the temple was not an encroachment and was constructed in 1992. He said that the MC team had no proper documents and they were demolishing temple on the verbal report of area MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

“We met the Police Commissioner today and lifted our protest after he assured us of a proper inquiry. It is on the orders of MLA Dhillon that Zonal Commissioner Kamlesh Bansal ordered demolition of temple. This temple is not in the list of encroachments,” he said.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App