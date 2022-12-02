Remove caste reference from names of all govt schools, orders Bains

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Thursday issued an order to rename all government schools that have been named after a caste or community in the state. Bains said that several cases have come to his notice regarding names of many government schools in the state being associated with a caste or community, which makes them “feel uncivilised in the present era and at the same time promotes caste-based segregation in the society”.

He said that all students, irrespective of caste, are being given equal education in government schools of Punjab, and the names of such schools could not be related to caste. Bains said that Punjab is the land of gurus, saints and great prophets who have taught humanity and to stay away from casteism and discrimination.

He said that in today’s era, these names have a profound effect on the tender minds of students and sometimes many parents also refrain from enrolling children in particular government schools because of these names.

In this regard, a report has been sought from all the district education officers about schools with different caste-based names running in their jurisdiction. After submission of the report, the heads of the department will take action.

Rs 3.85 crore released for learning aid project

Meanwhile, the state government released a grant of Rs 3.85 crore for Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) work at 5,500 elementary and 2,200 high and senior secondary government schools of the state. Bains said that BaLA work, based on textbooks, will be implemented in schools with this grant.

He said that the names of the months, numbers and words, mathematical formulas, vocabulary in English and Punjabi, etc., can be used for BaLA at primary level, while the learning material will be selected by constituting a subject-wise committee of teachers at high and secondary levels.

“All the materials will be labelled in Punjabi, Hindi and English, and the verandah and pillars of the school should mainly be used for BaLA work so as to ensure the teaching and learning process continues during and after the school hours and the school looks beautiful at the same time,” he added.

Ludhiana MC fines private school Rs 25k for burning garbage in canal

Taking strict note of alleged garbage burning by the staff and students of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS Sarabha Nagar) in Sidhwan Canal, the Ludhiana civic body Thursday imposed penalty of Rs 25,000 on the school.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) in a statement said that the school staff and students were caught burning garbage during a cleanliness drive organised by school on the bed of the canal near BRS Nagar canal bridge.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that burning garbage is an illegal activity and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken strict note of the same in the past. The challan was issued in the name of the school principal as per the solid waste management and sanitation bylaws, Aggarwal added.

Aggarwal added that the field staff has also been directed to keep a vigil and issue challans to violators who are caught dumping or burning garbage in and around the canal.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “On being informed that school authorities have allowed children into Sidhwan Canal (near MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar) for a cleaning exercise, an enquiry has been marked as to how this happened without necessary permissions from the district administration. While any social spirit is good, going into the canal without approval can put the safety of children at risk. We reiterate that schools must exercise due caution while during such exercises and safety of school children must remain paramount. ADC (Khanna) Amarjit Bains will be summoning the school authorities to seek reply in this regard”.