Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana: Punjab CM Mann set to inaugurate Jamalpur STP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate a 225-MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) constructed at a cost of Rs 315 crores in Jamalpur of Ludhiana on Monday (February 20). This is the biggest STP in the state, said a statement from the district administration.

Presiding over a meeting to review preparations for the function, AAP’s Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal and Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inspected work on the newly-constructed 225 MLD STP. They said that the STP was a part of the ongoing project for the rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya, the polluted stream which crosses Ludhiana carrying industrial and domestic waste.

MLA Grewal and DC asked the officials to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity and ensure foolproof arrangements by meticulously planning and execution.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, CEO Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Malwinder Singh Jaggi, GLADA Additional Chief Administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, ADCs Rahul Chaba, Amarjit Bains, MC Additional Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal and other officials were also present during the meeting.