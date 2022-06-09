RBI’s repo rate hike an artificial step to check inflation: Industry

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to increase the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday hasn’t gone down well with the industry as it feels that it is an artificial measure to check inflation that will eventually decrease production.

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) president Upkar Singh said, “The repo rate has been increased twice in a month’s time. This will affect us as bank lending rates are directly linked to repo rate. Hence our EMIs are bound to increase. Every single person who has taken some loan will be hit hard. This is to reduce the purchasing power of people which will eventually decrease our production. The government needs to take some realistic steps to check inflation, these steps are having a larger impact on industry and consumers in general.”

The RBI had also hiked the key repo rate by 40 bps in May.

Singh, who deals in automobiles and agriculture implements, said, “With reduction in prices of fuel and steel, we were hopeful that the automobile industry would be on the upswing, but it seems that this development is likely to keep consumers from increasing their purchasing power as the burden of ‘hiked EMIs’ may deter them from spending money.” All India trade forum president Badish Jindal said, “During the first wave of Covid, we got loan at 8% interest rate under emergency line of credit guarantee, while during the second wave, we got it at 7%. So, with increase in repo rate, this interest will be raised. The government looks at opportunities to balance things at every step. If it reduces fuel and steel prices, it increases repo rate.”

All India small scale and tiny industry president Rajesh Bansal said, “Instead of focusing on reducing the purchasing power of consumers, they need to focus on increasing the production. This will give a push in the market.”

Singh added, “They need to study the economic model of China, how they work and how they provide a level playing filed for domestic market.”

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation president Gurmeet Singh Kular said, “Repo rate hike will lead to increase in NPAs. Ever increasing EMIs can never sustain any business. There is an indication that repo rates may increase in the coming months as well. The small and medium industry has been the worst-affected by this development.”