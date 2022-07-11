Rape case: Punjab ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains surrenders in Ludhiana court

A year after he was booked in an alleged rape case in July last year, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former Atam Nagar MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains surrendered in a local court in Ludhiana on Monday.

Speaking about the development, Ludhiana joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said, “Simarjeet Singh Bains, one of the accused in the rape case, has surrendered in the court. We will now seek his police remand.”

A post shared before his surrender on the verified Facebook page of Bains said: “Said it before and will say it again. We have full faith in the judicial system of the honourable court. Sardar Simarjeet Singh Bains surrendered in Ludhiana court today as per court orders and the truth will come out very soon…”

Earlier the police had arrested two accused in the case – the former MLA’s brother Karamjit Bains and his close aide Sukhchain Singh.

A local court in Ludhiana had declared Simarjeet and other accused in the case as ‘proclaimed offenders’ in April this year after they had failed to appear for hearings and the police also failed to arrest them. The former MLA had then moved Punjab and Haryana High Court which also rejected his plea to quash the order declaring him as proclaimed offender.

Simarjeet Singh Bains (52), founder-cum-president of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and two-time MLA from Atam Nagar, was booked in a case filed last year by a 44-year-old woman who alleged that the former legislator raped her multiple times in 2020 after she approached him for help in a property dispute case.

An FIR was registered against Simarjeet Bains, his brothers Karamjit Singh and Paramjit Singh, and four others including Baljinder Kaur, Sukhchain Singh, Jasvir Kaur and Pardeep Kumar alias Gogi, under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (conspiracy) of the IPC, at division number 6 police station on July 10, 2021. The police have also started attaching properties of the accused in the case as per court orders.

Simarjeet and his eldest brother Balwinder Bains won from Atam Nagar and Ludhiana south Assembly seats, respectively, in 2012 as well as 2017. However, in the 2022 elections, both lost their seats.

Simarjeet Bains has always maintained that the rape case was “politically motivated” and was filed ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections due to “political vendetta”. Of the four Bains brothers, Simarjeet and Balwinder are into politics, while Karamjit and Parminder are businessmen.