Rape case: MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains moves Ludhiana court against arrest warrants

Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Thursday moved an application in the local court of Ludhiana in the alleged rape case of a 44-year-old woman in which he is the main accused. Bains in his application stated that the police has not yet concluded the probe in the case and hence the non-bailable warrants issued against him by the court were unjustified.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bains said, “The police has not concluded its probe yet in the case and hence the non-bailable warrants issued against me are unjustified. Under some pressure, an incomplete charge-sheet has been filed in the court against which we have already moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The High Court has issued a notice to the prosecution for January 25. We have submitted in the Ludhiana court that non bailable warrants issued against me should be cancelled.”

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Harsimran Kaur had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Bains thrice, on November 18, December 1 and December 10, after police had failed to arrest Bains and the other accused booked in the case. Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, counsel for the woman said that Bains in his application has also said that he (Dhanda) cannot argue the case as they were political rivals. Dhanda, a Shiromani Akali Dal leader and candidate for Punjab polls 2022, contesting against Bains from Atam Nagar, said, “We were ready with our reply to Bains’ application Thursday and were about to file it, but before that, a blast happened in Ludhiana court. I suspect that the blast was targeted at me. Minutes before I attended the hearing in Bains’ case and was preparing reply to his application.”

The next date of hearing could not be ascertained as court proceedings were stopped at district court complex due to the bomb blast which killed one and injured five persons.