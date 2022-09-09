Rape case: Former MLA Simarjeet Bains’ bail plea dismissed

The Ludhiana court of additional session judge Shiv Mohan Garg on Friday dismissed the bail plea of former Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in the alleged rape case.

Chandan Rai Dhanda, counsel for the complainant woman, said that “The detailed written order is yet to be made available but the bail plea of Bains has been dismissed,” he said.

Earlier, two other co-accused in the case– Pardeep Kumar Gogi, said to be the PA of Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains alias Pamma, brother of Bains, were granted bail in the case. “Bail of all five other accused, including Bains and his another brother Karamjit Bains have been rejected by the court,” Dhanda said.

While Gogi was accused of going to the house of the father of the complainant and forcibly making him talk to Simarjeet Bains on phone, Paramjit was accused of trying to influence the victim to withdraw her complaint.