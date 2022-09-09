scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Rape case: Former MLA Simarjeet Bains’ bail plea dismissed

Earlier, two other co-accused in the case were granted bail in the case

The Ludhiana court of additional session judge Shiv Mohan Garg dismissed the bail plea of Simarjeet Singh Bains (File photo)

The Ludhiana court of additional session judge Shiv Mohan Garg on Friday dismissed the bail plea of former Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in the alleged rape case.

Chandan Rai Dhanda, counsel for the complainant woman, said that “The detailed written order is yet to be made available but the bail plea of Bains has been dismissed,” he said.

Earlier, two other co-accused in the case– Pardeep Kumar Gogi, said to be the PA of Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains alias Pamma, brother of Bains, were granted bail in the case. “Bail of all five other accused, including Bains and his another brother Karamjit Bains have been rejected by the court,” Dhanda said.

While Gogi was accused of going to the house of the father of the complainant and forcibly making him talk to Simarjeet Bains on phone, Paramjit was accused of trying to influence the victim to withdraw her complaint.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 09:27:54 pm
Next Story

Disha Patani on Suriya 42: ‘A huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi CM, LG meet after three weeks amid charges of corruption

Delhi CM, LG meet after three weeks amid charges of corruption

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement