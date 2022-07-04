Rape case against ex-MLA: close aide held; second arrest in 3 days

The Ludhiana police Monday arrested a close aide of former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in a rape case of a 44-year-old woman. This is the second arrest in three days in the case. On July 2, police had arrested Bains’ brother Karamjit Singh Bains.

Bains, the Lok Insaaf Party president and two-time MLA from Atam Nagar, is still at large, they said.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma confirmed that Sukhchain Singh, who was a close aide of Bains, has been arrested.

The case was registered against Bains and five others, including his two brothers, on July 16, 2021 on the directions of a local court. The court has already declared Bains and the other accused as proclaimed offenders after they failed to appear for hearings.

The victim, in a complaint filed last year, had alleged that Bains had raped her multiple times in 2020 after she approached him for help in a property dispute case.

Bains has always maintained that the case against him and his brothers was ‘politically motivated’ and filed ahead of Assembly polls due to “political vendetta”.