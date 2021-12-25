Rape case: Court dismisses application of LIP MLA Simarjeet Bains

The Ludhiana court of JMIC Harsimran Kaur dismissed an application moved by Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, in the alleged rape case of 44-year-old woman in which he is the main accused.

Bains in his application moved on Thursday had submitted that the police has not yet concluded the probe in the case and hence the non-bailable warrants issued against him by the court were unjustified and should be recalled.

Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, counsel for the woman said that application moved by Bains was dismissed by the court on the grounds that it was ‘non-maintainable’ as the he (Bains) has not appeared in the court even once.

“The court dismissed the application moved by MLA Bains, who is the main accused in the case, on the grounds that it was non-maintainable as he has not appeared in the court even once. The court has also fixed January 5 as the next date for recording of evidence. The court has also announced that the proceedings to declare accused as proclaimed offenders will begin if they fail to appear in the court by February 11.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, MLA Simarjeet Bains said, “The police has not concluded its probe yet in the case and hence the non bailable warrants issued against me are unjustified. Under some pressure an incomplete chargesheet has been filed in the court against which we have already moved Punjab and Haryana High Court. The High Court has issued a notice to the prosecution for January 25.”

The Ludhiana court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against MLA Bains thrice– November 18, December 1 and December 10, after police had failed to arrest Bains and other accused booked in the case.