Rape case: Brother of Punjab ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains sent to judicial custody

A local Ludhiana court on Thursday sent Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, to judicial custody in a rape case. Simarjeet Bains continues to evade arrest in the case and remains absconding.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, division number 6 police station, said the police had sought an extension of Karamjit’s remand for further questioning, but the court sent him to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the police informed the trial court of judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur that the properties of Simarjeet Singh Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains, another brother of the former MLA, in Alamgir village have been attached.

The court further ordered: “The remaining properties of both above said accused be traced and attached. Properties of accused Baljinder Kaur and Sukhchain Singh are also ordered to be attached.” The court directed the SHO to furnish the list of properties of the accused Karamjit Singh, Pardeep Kumar alias Gogi and Jasvir Kaur on or before the next date of hearing.

Of the seven accused in the case, two have been arrested till now – Karamjit and Sukhchain Singh. Ludhiana JCP (Rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said, “The accused cannot sell their properties after attachment.”

Simarjeet Singh Bains is a former two-time MLA from Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar constituency. He was booked in an alleged rape case filed by a 44-year-old woman last year. A local court in Ludhiana declared Simarjeet and other accused in the case as ‘proclaimed offenders’ in April after they failed to appear for hearings and the police also failed to arrest them. The former MLA then moved Punjab and Haryana High Court, which also rejected his plea to quash the order declaring him as proclaimed offender.