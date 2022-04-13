Rape case against ex-MLA Bains: One court rejects anticipatory bail, another declares him proclaimed offender

The Ludhiana court of additional session judge Rashmi Sharma Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in the alleged rape case of a 44-year-old woman.

In the same case, the trial court of additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur declared Bains and other accused in the case as ‘proclaimed offenders’ and directed the Ludhiana police to register another FIR against them under the section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation).

The court has also ordered that the properties of Bains, a list of which was submitted in the court, be attached.

Harish Rai Dhanda, advocate for the victim, said: “The court of additional session judge Rashmi Sharma has rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Bains on the grounds that a similar relief was also sort from the Supreme Court and a petition remains pending in the apex court. So, the court said that the bail plea in lower court was non-maintainable.”

Dhanda added that Bains and other accused in the case including his two brothers, have also been declared ‘proclaimed offenders’ by the trial court after they failed to appear in the court despite repeated notices and police also failed to arrest them despite issuance of non-bailable warrants multiple times.

“The accused did not appear before the court even after the period of 30 days from the date of proclamation had lapsed. Therefore the court has declared all accused — Simarjeet Bains, Karamjit Bains, Paramjit Bains, Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar and others as proclaimed offenders. The court has also directed the SHO concerned and SSP office to register an FIR against them under the section 174-A of IPC. List of properties owned by Bains was already submitted in the court which has been ordered to be attached. The investigating officer has been directed to submit the list of the properties owned by other accused,” said Dhanda.

Earlier, the court had started proclaimed offender proceedings against Bains and other accused on January 19 this year. However, ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, which were held on February 20, Bains had moved the Supreme Court which had granted a stay on his arrest for one week from February 3.

The case is now scheduled for hearing on April 30.

Bains (52), founder-cum-president of his Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and two-time MLA from Atam Nagar, was booked in an alleged rape case filed by a 44-year-old woman last year who alleged that the legislator ‘raped’ her multiple times in 2020 after she had approached for help in a property dispute case.

The FIR was registered against Bains, his brothers — Karamjit Singh and Paramjit Singh – and four others, under the sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC, at division number 6 police station on July 10 last year.

Meanwhile, the victim also met the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, who was in Ludhiana Tuesday, and demanded immediate arrest of all accused in the case.