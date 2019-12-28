At a rally in favour of new citizenship law in Ludhiana, people chant pro-Modi slogans, say frustrated parties misleading nation

At a rally in support of the CAA in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) At a rally in support of the CAA in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Chartered accounts, advocates, doctors and businessmen participated in the first rally in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Ludhiana on Friday. The city has seen several protests against the Act so far.

The rally was organised outside the deputy commissioner’s office. Later, they also submitted to the DC a memorandum addressed to the President.

Sandeep Wadhwa, a businessman, said he and his brother Dr Umesh Wadhwa were the main organisers, adding that that it not a BJP program but organised by like-minded people who were part of the ‘Intellectual Forum’. Hundreds gathered near the DC office with placards that said ‘We support CAA’. Many raised slogans like ‘Modiji aage badho hum tumhare saath hain’, ‘Desh hit ke kaam mein hum tumhare saath hain’, ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

“We want to tell people that the CAA is to give citizenship and not take away citizenship of anyone. We are spreading this awareness among people. This is the first of its kind effort and we will continue making such efforts on common platforms in the future as well,” said Wadhwa.

Founder members of the forum Naveen Baama, Brij Mohan Gupta and Raman Jain said, “We must support this act of the Government which has been passed by both houses of Parliament. This act aims at giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.”

Dr Umesh Wadhwa said, “Home Minister Amit Shah has already said that yeh citizenship dene wala Act hai…na ki citizenship lene wala Act.”

Sandeep Wadhwa said, “Frustrated political parties with vested anti-national interests are misleading the nation. They are spreading violence and unrest in the country.”

On December 17, the BJP had organised a rally in support of the CAA in Sangrur.

