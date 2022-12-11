Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora announces Rs 50L for Oswal Hospital under MPLAD funds

Expressing concern over the rising number of cancer patients across the country, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora stressed on creating more awareness for early diagnosis and treatment.

He was addressing the Oswal Cancer Conclave on the topic “New Biology Driven Research and Treatment of Carcinoma Endometrium” at Vidya Sagar Oswal Auditorium, Mohandai Oswal College of Nursing, Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana on Saturday.

Arora, who was the chief guest at the conclave, said there are around 30 million cancer patients across the country and nearly 2 million patients are added every year.

He added that the actual number of cancer patients could be more as many cases go unreported.

He added that special camps and drives should be carried out to create mass awareness as many types of cancers such as breast are 100 per cent curable in many cases if diagnosed and treated at an early stage.

He added that in some types of cancers, one can even conduct self detection and avoid a test.

Arora also presented a copy of a document prepared on affordability of cancer treatment, its diagnosis and prevention by a parliamentary committee to Dr Murtuza Habib, director (Medical Services) of the hospital. He said the document has been prepared by the parliamentary committee on health over a period of two years and hoped that the document would prove very beneficial for faculty of the hospital.

He announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh of MPLAD Fund for the hospital and said that the hospital will take in 12 poor and needy cancer patients every year on behalf of Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust, established in the name of his parents who succumbed due to different types of cancers.

In his address, Jawahar Lal Oswal, chairman-cum-managing director of the hospital, said they were organising Oswal Cancer Conclave after about 30 years and this could be possible only with the efforts of Dr Murtuza Habib Director (Medical Services), Yogendra Awadhiya Director (Operations) and Dr Ashwin Philips, organising secretary. He added the

objective of conclave was to stimulate discussion on all oncology specialities covering different aspects of care in Endometrial cancers, as well as encourage research. Oswal said that the hospital will start Palliative care from January 1, 2023.