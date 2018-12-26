Rajiv Gandhi statue vandalised: Sukhbir Badal backs accused, asks CM to stand by community

Reacting to CM Amarinder Singh’s remark asking him to apologise for Rajiv Gandhi’s statue being vandalised by Youth Akali Dal workers, SAD president Sukhbir Badal accused Amarinder of “taking a stand against the Sikh community” by not exposing the former PM’s alleged role during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Sukhbir was in Mansa district for meetings with Akali workers.

“Rather than asking me to apologise, Capt Amarinder Singh should apologise to the Sikh qaum and resign as Chief Minister for disrespecting the sentiments of the community and refusing to stand by it to expose former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s hand in 1984 Sikh genocide,” Sukhbir said while talking to mediapersons in Sardulgarh. He was accompanied by his wife, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who echoed his statement.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir said that Punjab CM should stand with the Sikh community and assist it in its quest for 1984 victims instead of protecting the Gandhi family to save his chair. “There is no doubt that Rajiv Gandhi protected those who indulged in the mass murder of Sikhs. Captain must denounce the Gandhi family and stand with Sikh Sangat to get justice for all victims of the 1984 riots. He should also demand immediate expulsion of Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath from the Congress party,” he added.

Talking to The Indian Express, Youth Akali Dal leader Meetpal Singh Dugri, who has been booked for defacing Rajiv Gandhi statue in Ludhiana, said: “No doubt all such statues should have been blackened by our leaders earlier, but after Sajjan Kumar being sentenced to life imprisonment, the issue has become alive yet again. So it is the time for the younger generation to know the persons behind Sikh genocide of 1984 and hence we expressed our anger and I have no regret. Let police take action against me.”

Interacting with SAD workers, Sukhbir asked them not to feel scared of Congressmen during panchayat polls and reply them back in case they try to overpower them. Sukhbir said,”We will win all the seats in Lok Sabha polls this time.”