Rajiv Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Ludhiana, Cong workers ‘purify’ it with milk

The workers of Youth Akali Dal (youth wing of SAD) led by YAD leader Gurdeep Gosha and Meetpal Dugri allegedly vandalised and blackened a statue of Rajiv Gandhi in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana Tuesday.

They demanded that the Bharat Ratna title given to him should be revoked for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Gosha along with other workers painted the statue in black and also applied red paint on Gandhi’s hands on the statue.

Later Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu reached the spot and cleaned the statue with water and milk. He said that police will take strict action against YAD leaders and workers.

WATCH: Two workers of Youth Akali Dal (youth wing of SAD) vandalise and blacken a statue of Rajiv Gandhi in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana.

— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) December 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh ordered the police to take strict action and, in a tweet, demanded that former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal apologises for the ‘obnoxious’ act.

An FIR was being registered at Salem Tabri police station till filing of this report.