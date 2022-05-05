50 Patiala varsity students test positive in 48 hours

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, has emerged as a Covid hotspot, with at least fifty students testing positive for Covid on campus in the last 48 hours.

The university, in view of the sudden outbreak of the virus, has also decided to temporarily postpone its end term examinations, an order issued by the university’s Registrar read on Wednesday.

Parents of several students, meanwhile, alleged that complete chaos had broken out on the varsity’s campus with authorities not allowing any student to leave , thereby putting students who had not tested positive so far at risk. The parents have also alleged that students were not being allowed to get tests done from private labs.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the parents of a student from Delhi said, “My son tested positive for Covid and we want to bring him home for better care. But the university authorities are not allowing any students — irrespective of whether they test positive or negative — to leave. Though all the Covid positive students have been quarantined, they are still sharing the same washrooms and other facilities. We have requested authorities to allow students to go home, after testing positive or negative. Classes have already been shifted online. So what is the problem if students want to go home for better care?”

Parents alleged that till Wednesday, students were also not provided Covid kits and medicines and it was only after they insisted that the varsity authorities have now swung into action. “The university is unnecessarily burdening itself by forcing both positive and negative students to stay in the campus knowing that they do not have enough resources. Today, we had an online meeting with the authorities and raised our issues which they promised to look into. We are worried for our children,” said another parent.

The university registrar, meanwhile, has issued an order (a copy of which is with The Indian Express) saying that all students, except Covid positive ones, are required to vacate their hostel rooms by May 10. The order further says that any Covid positive student found roaming inside the campus will be handed over to administration for further care and treatment. The order also says that the end term examinations were being postponed temporarily.

The order issued by the registrar reads: “…in light of the considerable number of Covid positive cases identified in the campus, the students and parents and other stakeholders have shown their concerns and requested for the postponement of end term examinations, including permission to leave the campus at the earliest….”

“The end term examination scheduled to commence from May 11, 2022, is being temporarily postponed till further orders….For the remaining part of the syllabus, it has been decided that teachers may continue with their classes in the online mode. A revised schedule of the examination shall be notified”, says the order.

It adds: “All students with negative test report of Covid, may proceed back home only after completion of Covid test drive conducted at the campus on May 3 and 4. All students, except Covid positive ones, are required to vacate their respective hostel rooms and RGNUL campus as per the advisory… by May 10. Any student found to be Covid positive and roaming inside the campus, will be straight away handed over to local administration for further care and treatment..”

“However, the schedule of travelling back home for students tested Covid positive shall be notified separately, adds the order.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Anand Pawar, registrar of the varsity, said, “At least fifty students have tested positive in our campus so far. We are conducting a test drive for all students with the help of health department and those who test negative can go home. All facilities and medical care are being provided to the Covid positive students in the campus.”

The parent of a student, however, said, “They are not allowing negative students to leave the campus immediately, which is completely unjustified. Those who have negative reports should be allowed to go home. Some students, including those from the North East, had their tickets booked for today but they were not allowed to go. They have sealed the campus.”