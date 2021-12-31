Rajewal: Many people asking us for alliance, we are yet to decide

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Thursday said that they formed the party to save Punjab. “People are aware and awake now. In fact, in Chandigarh, AAP got the maximum seats because of the Kisan aandolan. After the farmers’ movement, people woke up and wanted a change. We saw the result in the Chandigarh MC polls,” he said while addressing the public at the party’s first event in Samrala constituency of Ludhiana.

It needs to be mentioned that a video of Damanpreet Singh — candidate who defeated sitting BJP mayor of Chandigarh municipal corporation is going viral in which he stated that the BJP Mayor had targeted him because he was sending langar to farmers sitting at marka chowk. The Mayor had allegedly harassed him so much that he decided to contest polls against him and won in his maiden attempt.”

However, talks are also going on that SSM may do an alliance with AAP but Rajewal said, “Many people have approached us, but we never went anywhere. We will have discussions among ourselves before taking any such step. However, it needs to be mentioned that Thursday’s function was organised by Ahrtiya Federation of Punjab whose president is Vijay Kalra. Vijay Kalra was present in the function where he honoured the farmer leaders of 22 unions after coming back from Delhi borders. As Rajewal belongs to Samrala area, hence, the programme was kept in Samrala. But Kalra recently joined Capt Amarinder Singh’s party Punjab Lok Congress while earlier he was vice-chairman of Punjab Mandi Board in Capt Amarinder Singh’s government.”

Harmeet Singh Qadian, president of BKU Qadian, who was also part of SSM said, “The programme was organised by Ahrityas to honour us as they had supported us throughout the morcha. Hence, nothing more should be read out of it.”

Dr Swaimaan Singh, New Jersey-based Cardiologist who came to India in December last year was also present in the function. He said that he never went back to New Jersey though he had planned once to go back on December 15. He is now part of SSM. He said that SSM has been formed to clean the system.

Ruldu Singh Mansa from Punjab Kisan Union, Buta Singh Shadipur from Punjab kisan manch, Manjit Singh Rai, Doaba Kisan Union and many others were also present in the function where they stated that Rajewal had been authorised to take all decisions for the party.

It was decided to start activity in villages and hence to reach out to villagers. SSM leaders stated that youngsters will be involved in making the public movement and campaign of politics of change will be done across the state in rural as well as urban areas.