Saturday, May 14, 2022
Rajasthan being fed poisonous water by Bikaner canal, alleges BJP

The Rajasthan canal, also known as the Bikaner canal, is 560 km long and gets its water from the Sutlej river in Punjab.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
May 14, 2022 2:59:54 pm
The Bikaner canal provides water to Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner districts. (Representational)

The Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker as well as the Punjab Chief minister to highlight the issue of contaminated water reaching their state and demanding a permanent solution to the issue.

Rajat Swami, spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, in a written communication to speaker Lok Sabha and Punjab CM stated, “Many districts of Rajasthan get their water supply from Rajasthan canal, which is also known as the Bikaner canal. We call it the ‘Jeevandiyini canal’. However, industrial effluents get mixed in the water in Punjab’s Ludhiana district. This matter has been previously highlighted  at the government level , but no solution was provided till date. We want a solution as people have no choice but to drink the contaminated water in our state.”

The Rajasthan canal is 560 km long and gets its water from the Sutlej river in Punjab. Even in the past, dead fish have been found floating in this canal in Faridkot area, with a probe later determining contaminated water from Jalandhar and Ludhiana, let out in the Sutlej, as a possible reason.

Rajasthan has raked up the issue in the past as well, with previous Punjab CMs Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh being apprised about the contamination in water by their Rajasthani counterparts.

The Bikaner canal  provides water to Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner districts. BJYM spokesperson Rajat Swami said, “Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu also get water supply from this canal. Cancer is rising in areas that are fed water by this canal. Apart from this, people living along the banks of canal are also suffering from stomach disorders as well.”

