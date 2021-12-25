Rail roko at 7 locations since December 20 affects 700 trains in Punjab

Of the 11 which are staying away, nine were part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that spearheaded the year-long protests. (Representational image)

A total of at least 700 trains have been affected since December 20 when protestors gathered under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) blocked the railway tracks at seven locations across Punjab.

The rail roko protest was organised to demand compensation for the families of two farmers associated with KMSC who lost their lives at the Singhu border during the year-long protest against the three farm laws, government jobs for family members of 25 farmers who died at the various protest sites and quashing of all FIRs lodged during the course of the agitation, said KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher. He added, FIRs lodged by the railways are yet to be quashed.

On Saturday, the protest resulted in 155 trains getting cancelled, 30 trains being short terminated and 22 others being short originated.

Pandher added, “If our demands are met, we will clear the tracks. Some of the other demands, including loan waivers, enhanced prices for sugarcane crops and compensation for damaged basmati crops can be discussed with the Punjab government.”

The seven protest sites include Devidaspura, Tarn Taran, Tanda, Jalandhar Cantonment, Moga, Fazilka and Basti Tenka Wali railway stations.

Pandher added, “We are aware that the passengers are being harassed and industries are suffering as goods trains are being cancelled. On Saturday, authorities came to the protest sites to give out the compensations to a few of the families and we expect all cases to be cleared soon.”

Meanwhile on December 24, a total of 122 trains were affected while 130 on December 23 were hit. A total of 128 trains were affected on December 22 while over 100 were hit on December 21. December 20 saw services of 156 trains being affected.

A series of protests is also being organised by BKU Ugrahan outside the offices of the deputy commissioners of 13 districts and two SDM offices.