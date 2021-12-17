At Raikot, Sidhu calls Kejriwal darshani ghora who visits Punjab only during elections

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was a ‘political tourist’ who ‘roams in Punjab just ahead of elections’. Calling Kejriwal a ‘liar’ and ‘fraud’, Sidhu said that people of Punjab should ask the Delhi CM what exactly his AAP government has done for farmers or development of agriculture till now in the capital.

Sidhu, who addressed a public rally at Raikot constituency of Ludhiana on Thursday from where sitting AAP MLA Jagtar Singh Hissowal recently joined Congress, also targeted Badals and said that it might be possible that ‘dinosaurs make a comeback on planet earth’ but he ‘won’t let ‘jeeja-saala’ (Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia) return to power in the state.’

He added, “Kejriwal is a liar, a fraud. He is promising an airport to people but we have already started work on Halwara airport in Ludhiana. In the last election in 2017, AAP was singing ‘Kejriwal kejriwal saara Punjab tere naal.. they created a hype as if they will win more than a hundred seats and then the jhaadu (broom) scattered with merely 20 seats.”

Asking people to vote for Kamil Amar Singh, son of Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh from Raikot, Sidhu said, “Puraane pattey jhad ge saare, hun rutt naweyan di aayi hai…”

He added that for the betterment of Punjab, he will ensure that each individual becomes “political”, thinks and then votes.

“Punjab is hollow from inside. We have a debt of 1.4 lakh crore. We have to stop this theft of public exchequer going on since years and fill the coffers again,” he said.

Targeting former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu said that he doesn’t ‘take vows’ or make ‘false promises’ as ‘promises are like eggs which are meant to be broken’.

Sidhu said that he and CM Charanjit Singh Channi were like a ‘pair of oxen’ who will work together to implement ‘Punjab Model’ once Congress forms government in 2022. “Banda oh change jehda zubaan da pakka, aurat oh changi jihdi akkh vich sharam tey haya (A good man is one who keeps his words, a good woman is the one who maintains dignity). I and Channi are like a pair of oxen who will work together for Punjab,” said Sidhu.

Giving a word to the farmers that Congress ‘won’t rest’ until Minimum Support Price (MSP) was not legalised by the Centre, Sidhu said that if Congress comes to power next year then the Punjab government will also give MSP on pulses, oilseeds and other crops. He added that Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh would be raising the MSP issue in Lok Sabha via the Private Members Bill. Even as Congress is yet to announce candidates, Sidhu pitched Kamil Amar Singh, son of MP Amar Singh, as Congress candidate from Raikot and made a vote appeal for him from the stage.

“We will introduce market intervention policy. If MSP of maize is 1600/quintal but farmers get 800 only in the market, Punjab govt will give the remaining 800 so that farmer is not at loss,” said Sidhu, explaining the ‘Punjab Model’.

He said that all the warehouses of Punjab government will be opened for farmers where they would be allowed to store their produce and get 80% payment the same day.

Crediting himself for opening of Kartarpur Corridor, Sidhu said that he “has kicked chairs and posts for people of Punjab.” “People said it was not possible to open Kartarpur corridor but Guru Nanak made me his sewak and it happened,” he said.

Sidhu said that justice in sacrilege cases will happen in the ‘court of people’ next year. “Court of people will decide sacrilege cases and justice will be done,” he said. “Can someone ask Kejriwal what has he done for farmers or agriculture till date. People should not trust lollipops and freebies he is offering. Ask him that from where is he going to get money,” he said.