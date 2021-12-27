Rahul to kickstart Cong’s campaign with Moga rally

The ruling Congress will launch its campaign for forthcoming Punjab polls next year with a mega rally to be addressed by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi in Moga district on January 3. The rally is expected to be held at Moga’s Killi Chahlan village for which the local Congress leadership has already started the preparations.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that the rally is tentatively scheduled for January 3. “Since Moga district is the centre point of Punjab, campaign will be started from here. The village Killi Chahlan has locational advantage. It is easily approachable from Majha, Malwa and Doaba so we will be holding first rally in this village,” he said.

Notably, in 2019 also Gandhi had started Congress campaign for Punjab for Lok Sabha polls from Killi Chahlan with a rally. Recently, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also held its 100-year celebration rally at this venue.

Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal said, “A large chunk of land which is required to make adequate arrangements for the rally is always available easily at Killi Chahlan. So the same venue has been selected again. We are expecting gathering to be at least one lakh as it will the formal launch of Congress campaign for Punjab polls.”