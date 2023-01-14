Rahul Gandhi begins Day 3 of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Ladhowal; Amrinder Singh Warring entertains with bhangra moves on Lohri

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started day three of the Punjab leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra early on Saturday, walking from Ladhowal camp in Ludhiana towards Goraya and Phillaur in Jalandhar. On an extremely chilly and foggy Saturday morning, Rahul Gandhi was again seen wearing a T-shirt.

Accompanying him on day 3 were AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, MP Manish Tewari, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former minister Vijay Inder Singla and former MLA Kuldeep Vaid.

He was also joined by former ministers Rana Gurjit Singh and Pargat Singh as the yatra reached Doaba region.

Interestingly, many leaders of Punjab Congress have been struggling to keep pace with Rahul Gandhi’s speed and match steps with him. While on Thursday, Bajwa was left way behind in Ludhiana, on Saturday morning, Vaid was seen struggling to walk at Gandhi’s pace.

Warring, Chaudhary show bhangra moves

During Lohri celebrations held at the Yatra’s Ladhowal camp Friday evening, Warring and Chaudhary showed their dance moves and shook a leg with Congress party workers on dhol beats around the bonfire. Warring also performed the bhangra, the Punjabi traditional dance, with workers.

Jailed Navjot Sidhu marks presence

Former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is in jail currently, also marked his presence in Rahul’s yatra as his followers were seen sporting T-shirts with his photos.