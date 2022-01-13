Questions for SSM aspirants, Want to apply for ticket? Explain contribution to farmers’ protest

‘WHAT IS your contribution to kisani aandolan?’ This is one of the questions in an 18-point SSM performa that ticket aspirants must answer to strengthen their case for a poll ticket.

Others ask them to describe themselves and their role in social activism in general. And most importantly, they are asked: ‘Why do you want to contest elections?’

This form then goes to the scrutiny committee to take a final call.

Prem Singh Bhangu, who is now SSM candidate from Ghanaur constituency and president of All India Kisan Federation Punjab said, “Contribution in kisani movement is the most important question as this is how we came out with a political party.”

Applicants have to fill details about social activism like for how long they were active in kisan morcha or in any other social activism. They have to give details about criminal cases if any. Bhangu said, “If FIR has been lodged during the course of kisani aandolan then it is a different matter, but cases other than that need to be scrutinised for the nature of cases, whether chargesheet was filed in court or not and if there is any conviction. We have to see all factors.”

Applicants also have to give details about whether they belong to any political party or not, whether they contested any election in the past or not.

Though first list of 10 is out, applications are been scrutinised for rest, and the process will continue till January 14. Applications are pouring in, claimed Bhogh Singh Mansa, treasurer of SSM.

“Over 500 applications have come already and more are coming,” said Mansa.

Bhangu said, “Though we are not keen on taking people from other political parties but at the same time it is not a blanket no. We will scrutinise the type of person, his commitment and the reasons to quit a particular political party. Then if scrutiny committee agrees, the person can be considered.”