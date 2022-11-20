Punjab’s zero power bills come with a burden: three-fold hike in subsidy bill

Between August and October 2022, the subsidy bill of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) due to zero power bill was around Rs 3060 crore against the subsidy bill of Rs 1051 crore in the same period in 2021. The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Admi Party government, which has implemented its much touted pre-poll promise, now needs to look at ways to refund the PSPCL.

The Sunday Express accessed the data of power bills from August 2022 to October 2022 and compared it to the similar period in 2021 and found that the number of consumers getting zero power bills increased seven times on a monthly basis.

The AAP government in the state had promised to implement 300 units free per month to every household in their election manifesto. From July 1 onwards, a scheme was launched in which 300 units were free on a monthly basis, 600 units free on a bimonthly basis but if the bimonthly consumption exceeds 600 units, a full bill will be charged from the consumers. Earlier, a scheme for SC/OBC and BPL families was being run by the Congress government in which the first 200 units with a load of 1KW were free.

Data revealed that in August 2021, around 3.73 lakh consumers received zero power bill, which was around 9% of the total domestic consumers and subsidy in this case was approximately Rs 175 crore. In August 2022, when 300 units free power scheme was in place, the number of consumers receiving zero bill increased to around 23 lakh (67%) with an increase of Rs 638 crore to the subsidy burden.

In September 2022, 24.89 lakh consumers (70%) got zero power bill compared to 3.3 lakh consumers in the same month in 2021. Against the subsidy burden of Rs 157 crore in September 2021, the amount reached Rs 732 crore in 2022.

In October 2021, around 3.74 lakh (11%) consumers got zero bill generating a subsidy of Rs 150 crore while in October 2022, 28 lakh (76%) consumers received zero bill, thus generating a subsidy of Rs 686 crore.

From November 1 to November 15 2022, around 15 lakh (85%) consumers got zero bills.Punjab has around 73.80 lakh total consumers and bills are issued to every consumer depending on the billing cycle. Last year, the Congress government had slashed power prices by Rs 3/unit with load up to 7KW and demarcated different slabs.

Elaborating on why an increase in the number of consumers might decrease the subsidy amount, a senior PSPCL officer in Ludhiana said, “Subsidy amount is always decided on the number of units consumed by any consumer. From October to February, the number of consumers usually increase but the subsidy amount always decreases as consumption reduces drastically owing to winter.”

Meanwhile, welcoming the government’s zero power bill scheme, Kiran Bala, a resident of New Model Town said, “I am 78 years old and my bimonthly consumption earlier was around Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 and now I got zero power bill. We have paid taxes all our lives and as senior citizens now, it feels great to get some benefits.”

While the scheme was a poll plank of the AAP government, PSPCL officials indicated that it will further lead to increase in zero power bills in the domestic sector which is not a good sign for the financial health of the state.

Purchase of induction plates is increasing and many consumers are switching to electric geysers from the LPG ones. “Residents who would earlier use 200 units per month, now are using 300 units. Hence, the subsidy burden will also increase,” said a PSPCL official.