Punjab’s two Delta plus patients tested positive last month, fine now

A day after Union Health Ministry data showed that Punjab had recorded two Delta plus variant cases, state health authorities said that both these patients had test positive last month and have since recovered.

Their samples, they added, were sent for genome testing on random basis to National Institute of Virology, New Delhi from where report about Delta plus variant was received on June 16.

Around 5 per cent samples of positive patients are always sent for variant testing to National Institute of Virology (NIV) and these samples are picked randomly, health authorities said.

Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, said: “In Ludhiana, 68-year-old retired Army man living in Jand village had developed fever, cough, cold etc. symptoms on May 5. His 64-year-old wife too had symptoms and they started taking medicine from local RMP of the village. However, when his wife’s condition did not improve till May 15, they were advised to get themselves tested and hence they went for testing to Civil Hospital, Mandi Ahmedgarh and both were tested positive. This hospital falls in Sangrur district, so we got information from Sangrur about these patients.”

Dr Ramesh, district epidemiologist, said, “The 68-year-old man’s sample was amongst those 5 per cent random samples which were sent for variant testing and its report came on June 16 when we got to know that it was Delta plus variant. We got sampling done of 226 persons out of which 198 were of village and another 28 of Latala village where patient’s son runs a shop. However, all have tested negative. This village has 289 houses and a total population of 1,524 people, out of which 1,100 plus are adults who need to be vaccinated.”

Dr Kiran added, “So far through our camps, 463 villagers have got the first jab and many had also got themselves inoculated on their own as well. So exact number must be over 600, we are yet to calculate it.”

About the patient who tested positive for Delta plus, she said: “The patient and his wife are doing fine now. Both were treated at home. The entire village does not have any new patient now. His wife has a history of diabetes, but she is perfectly fine now. Our surveys will continue.”

The other case from Punjab was that of a 26-year-old from Patiala’s Ekta Nagar area, who had tested positive on May 9.

“His virus variant was Delta plus….Patient is doing fine as of now. There were four patients in that area last month and we will test them again to find mutant strains if any. In addition to this, patients with any of the Covid symptoms in the area will be tested in the coming days. We just have to keep a vigil, but otherwise the patient in question is fine,” said Dr Sumeet Singh, epidemiologist, Patiala district .