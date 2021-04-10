Punjab’s positivity rate near doubled in less than two weeks in March, still high

Sikh pilgrims, going to Pakistan for Baisakhi celebrations, undergo Covid-19 test, at Golden Temple complex, in Amritsar, Friday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

In less than two weeks, Punjab saw its positivity rate almost double as second Covid wave began hitting the state hard. While on March 19, the positivity rate was 4.9 per cent, it rose to 8.7 per cent on March 31.

It fell just a notch on April 1 (8.2 per cent), and since then has shown some improvement coming down to 8 per cent on April 7, 7.2 per cent on April 8, as per the Covid status report of the Punjab Health Department.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of the total persons who have been tested.

When contacted, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer, Covid-19, Punjab said, “Yes, we are observing a decrease in positivity in April, but let’s not jump to any conclusions as of now.”

Where the state had 22,652 active cases on March 26, they were 26,389 as on April 8.

As on April 8, Mohali had the maximum positivity rate of 19.1 per cent, followed by Patiala where the positivity rate was 9.6 per cent. Ludhiana’s positivity rate as on April 8 was 9.4 per cent, while it was 9 per cent in Ropar.

On April 7, Ropar’s positivity rate was as high as 18.1 per cent, while Mohali’s positivity rate was 16.7 per cent.

While on April 7, four districts had a positivity rate in double digits, on April 8 only one district had positivity rate in double digits.

Out of 22 districts of Punjab, 8 districts had change in positivity rate higher than the state’s change, while the rest 14 districts’ change in positivity rate compared to last week was less than state’s change.

The districts which have a change in positivity rate higher than the state’s positivity rate as on April 8 are Mansa, Moga, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Tarantaran , Ludhiana, Amritsar and Barnala. Five out of these 8 are from Malwa and rest from Majha.

On April 7, a total of 9 districts had positivity rate change higher than state’s change which were Ropar, Bathinda, Moga, Mansa, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Sangrur , Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur .

Interestingly, except for Ludhiana and Amritsar the rest all districts have a higher rural base which is a new trend to be seen as Covid is no longer limited to only urban areas.